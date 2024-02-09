South Bend Police Seek Public Help in Finding Homicide Suspect Marquis Duncan

A public appeal has been issued by the South Bend Police Department, urgently seeking assistance in locating Marquis Duncan, an 18-year-old suspect charged with a homicide that took place in 2022. The victim, Domenik Briggs, aged 30, was found fatally shot inside a residence on the 700 block of West Indiana Avenue, near Chapin Street in South Bend, on October 6, 2022.

Unraveling the Tragic Narrative

After an extensive investigation by the department's Violent Crimes Unit, Duncan was charged with murder on January 22, 2024, by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. The warrant for his arrest was unsealed on February 7, 2024, to expedite the process of apprehending the suspect. As the police continue their relentless pursuit, they are imploring the public to come forward with any information that could lead to Duncan's arrest.

Caution and Collaboration

Authorities have emphasized that Duncan should be considered armed and dangerous. They strongly advise the public not to approach him if sighted. Instead, immediate assistance should be sought by calling 911, or anonymous tips can be provided to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Echoes of a Forgotten Plea

The echoes of Briggs' life, tragically cut short, resonate through the quiet streets of South Bend, a city grappling with the aftermath of a heinous crime. As the police strive to bring justice to light, the memory of Briggs serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost behind the headlines.

In the intricate tapestry of this investigation, each thread connects to a larger narrative of loss, resilience, and the pursuit of justice. The South Bend Police Department remains steadfast in their commitment to ensuring that the architects of chaos face the consequences of their actions, and they refuse to let the voices of the silenced go unheard.

As the search for Marquis Duncan continues, the collective efforts of law enforcement and the community stand as a testament to the power of collaboration in the face of adversity. With every phone call, every anonymous tip, and every act of vigilance, the people of South Bend are sending a clear message: justice will not be denied.