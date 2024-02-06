Sheriff Gregory Tony Faces Hearing Over Driver's License Application Allegations

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is currently entangled in a hearing that began on Tuesday over allegations that he deliberately failed to disclose necessary information on his Florida driver's license applications, a situation that could potentially influence his police certification. The hearing, which is expected to span two days, is being adjudicated by Administrative Law Judge Robert L. Kilbride, without the presence of a jury.

Investigation and Probable Cause

Back in 2022, a panel from the state Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission discovered probable cause to proceed with the case, with a keen focus on the standards of moral character. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) performed an investigation into Tony's alleged falsehoods on official applications. The probe, which concluded in January 2022, resulted in the decision not to charge him criminally, citing reasons such as the statute of limitations and other contributing factors.

Driver's License Paperwork Scandal

However, the state commission is now giving a close look to the matter. The case involves eight separate instances related to Tony's driver's license paperwork spanning from 1999 to 2019. During these 20 years, Tony is alleged to have marked 'no' indicating he had not had his driving privileges revoked or suspended in other states on eight out of 11 applications. This is despite evidence showing his license being suspended a total of five times in Pennsylvania.

Defense and Legal Battle

Tony's legal team steadfastly maintains his innocence and puts forth a formidable challenge to the state's ability to substantiate the allegations. As the hearing commenced, three of the eight incidents were dismissed, leaving five to be deliberated over the course of the hearing. The outcome of this legal battle stands to have significant implications on Tony's career and reputation in law enforcement.