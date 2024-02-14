Sheridan Police Officer Sgt. Nevada Krinkee Tragically Killed in the Line of Duty

Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, a six-and-a-half-year veteran of the Sheridan Police Department, was tragically shot and killed while attempting to serve a trespass warning in downtown Sheridan, Wyoming. The suspect, still at large, barricaded himself in a nearby home, prompting a tense standoff with law enforcement.

A Hero's Ultimate Sacrifice

On February 13th, 2024, Sgt. Krinkee, a respected member of the Sheridan Police Department, made the ultimate sacrifice while performing his sworn duty. The incident occurred as he tried to serve a trespass warning to a male subject. In an instant, the situation escalated, and Sgt. Krinkee was fatally shot.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Sgt. Krinkee's death sent shockwaves through the community. Mayor Richard Bridger expressed his deep sadness, calling for privacy and respect for Krinkee's family and fellow first responders. Governor Mark Gordon, along with Wyoming senators Dave Kinskey and Senator Bo Biteman, also extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

A Tense Standoff

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and barricaded himself in a nearby residence. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded swiftly, establishing a perimeter and evacuating residents in the immediate vicinity. Negotiations with the suspect are ongoing, and the community is urged to remain vigilant and supportive during these trying times.

Honoring a Fallen Hero

As the investigation into Sgt. Krinkee's death continues, the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation has taken over the case. The Casper Police Department is inviting citizens to show their solidarity and support for Sgt. Krinkee's family and colleagues by wearing memorial ribbons, which are being provided for free at the Hall of Justice. Sworn personnel have been authorized to wear memorial bands until Sgt. Krinkee's funeral.

In the face of this tragedy, the community of Sheridan, Wyoming, stands united in mourning the loss of a brave and dedicated officer. Sgt. Nevada Krinkee's selfless service and ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.