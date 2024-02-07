Seven-Month Investigation Leads to Arrest in Spencer County Child Battery Case

In a shocking turn of events, a seven-month-long investigation in Spencer County, Indiana, has resulted in the arrest of Ariel Ragan, a 31-year-old woman from Rockport. The investigation was led by a joint task force comprising the Spencer County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police Jasper District Criminal Investigations Unit. The case, which began in July, relates to an alleged battery incident involving a juvenile.

Immediate Medical Intervention and Investigation

The investigation's inception can be traced back to an incident where a juvenile was rushed to an Evansville hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries. Medical professionals identified these as the result of a battery incident, thus triggering an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

Arrest and Charges

Over the course of the investigation, evidence was collected that pointed towards Ragan's involvement in the incident. This led to the filing of serious charges against her. On January 31, an arrest warrant was issued, and Ragan was subsequently detained and transported to the Spencer County Jail. She is currently being held without bond.

The charges against Ragan are severe and include three felonies: domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, and domestic battery.

Details Pending

Further details about the case have not been released to the public. The investigation continues as authorities strive to ensure justice is served in this harrowing incident.