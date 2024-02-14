Seven GRGB Attorneys Honored as 2024 Elite Lawyers in Milwaukee

In a nod to their diverse legal expertise and commitment to excellence in trial and litigation, seven attorneys from Milwaukee-based law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP (GRGB) have been distinguished as 2024 Elite Lawyers. This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon Megan Drury, Jaclyn Kallie, Jack McNally, Adam Schleis, Zak Wroblewski, Eric Schanowski, and Chris Vandeventer.

GRGB's Elite Lawyers: A Symphony of Legal Expertise

GRGB's septet of Elite Lawyers each bring unique specializations to the table, encompassing various legal fields such as civil litigation, criminal law, and family law. Their collective acumen not only fortifies the firm's reputation for providing exceptional legal services but also serves as a testament to its ongoing dedication to maintaining a highly skilled team of experienced attorneys.

Meet the 2024 Elite Lawyers

Megan Drury, a consummate professional in civil litigation, has built her career on meticulous preparation and steadfast advocacy, ensuring her clients' voices are heard in the courtroom.

Jaclyn Kallie has carved a niche as a formidable force in criminal law, leveraging her keen insight and unyielding diligence to safeguard her clients' rights.

Jack McNally, a seasoned veteran in family law, has long been a trusted ally for countless families navigating the complexities of divorce, child custody, and other domestic disputes.

Adam Schleis has garnered a reputation for his deft handling of business law matters, guiding clients through the intricate labyrinth of corporate regulations and transactions.

Zak Wroblewski has emerged as a preeminent authority in personal injury law, tirelessly pursuing justice for those who have suffered harm due to negligence or wrongdoing.

Eric Schanowski has cultivated a robust practice in estate planning, providing invaluable guidance to clients seeking to secure their legacies and protect their loved ones' futures.

Chris Vandeventer rounds out the distinguished group as a stalwart advocate in employment law, fiercely defending the rights of employees in the face of workplace discrimination and unfair practices.

A Legacy of Excellence: GRGB's Enduring Commitment

Founded in 1968, GRGB has spent over half a century serving the people of Wisconsin with unwavering dedication and integrity. The firm's recent accolades serve as a resounding endorsement of its continued commitment to providing top-tier legal representation across a broad spectrum of practice areas.

As GRGB celebrates this latest achievement, it also looks forward to the future, poised to further cement its status as a paragon of legal excellence in the Milwaukee community and beyond.

For those in search of exceptional legal counsel, the Elite Lawyer directory stands as a trusted resource, connecting individuals and businesses with highly skilled attorneys capable of delivering unparalleled results. With seven of its own now gracing the ranks of the Elite, GRGB continues to set the bar for legal expertise and client satisfaction.