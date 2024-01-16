Senate Summons Police Inspector General, Health Ministers Over Death of 'One Chance' Victim

Senate Calls for Accountability in Tragic Death Case

Advertisment

The Nigerian Senate has issued a summons to the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Minister of Health, Ali Pate, and his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Nyesom Wike. The summons is in response to the death of Greatness Olorunfemi, who fell victim to a 'one chance' robbery incident and was subsequently denied immediate medical attention at the Maitama General Hospital.

Details of Olorunfemi's Ordeal

Reports indicate that Olorunfemi was pushed from a moving vehicle on the Kubwa Expressway on September 26, after being robbed. She was transferred to Maitama General Hospital, but the nurses on duty allegedly required a police report before offering treatment. Unfortunately, Olorunfemi succumbed to her injuries, prompting public outcry and calls for accountability.

Advertisment

Senate's Response to the Incident

In response to the incident, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, who represents Akwa Ibom South, filed a resolution, calling on the Inspector General of Police and the FCT minister to provide explanations for the hospital's actions. The senator cited the Gunshot Wounds Act, arguing that it should be amended to impose stiffer penalties for those who refuse to attend to gunshot victims. The motion was subsequently adopted by the Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Potential Legal Consequences

The Senate has instructed its committees on health and police to conduct an in-depth investigation into Olorunfemi's death and report their findings within two weeks. Furthermore, there are calls for Maitama General Hospital to face legal charges for manslaughter, given the alleged refusal to provide immediate medical care. The incident has highlighted the need for strict enforcement of the Gunshot Wounds Act 2017, which mandates that gunshot victims be given immediate and adequate treatment, irrespective of whether an initial monetary deposit has been made or a police report provided.