Selma Police Department Expands Community Service to Animal Protection

In the heart of Selma, a city known for its rich history and vibrant community, the local police department has embarked on a new venture, extending its protective arm to include the city's animal services. This initiative, led by the newly recognized 2023 Selma Police Officer of the Year, Patrol Sergeant Ernest Burgess, marks a significant shift in the city’s approach to public and animal safety. As we delve into this story, we uncover the dedication and multifaceted skills of Burgess, whose journey from a small town in North Carolina to a pivotal role in Selma exemplifies the essence of commitment and community service.

Advertisment

A New Chapter in Community Service

The Selma Police Department, in a bold move to enhance its community service, has taken the reins of the city's animal services. Operating Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the team is on the front lines, ensuring the safety and well-being of the city's animal population. This transition not only signifies an expansion of the department's responsibilities but also highlights its commitment to addressing the needs of all city residents, both human and animal. For non-priority calls, residents are encouraged to reach out to the Animal Services team at 559-896-2525, where their concerns will be promptly addressed the following business day.

Patrol Sergeant Ernest Burgess: A Beacon of Dedication

Advertisment

At the center of this transformative initiative is Patrol Sergeant Ernest Burgess, a figure of resilience and dedication. Hailing from Louisburg, NC, Burgess's journey into law enforcement began after his graduation from Louisburg High School and a significant stint in the Army National Guard. His journey led him to Nash Community College for Basic Law Enforcement Training, eventually paving his path to the Selma Police Department in 2022. Chief of Police J.A. Hughes commends Burgess for his unwavering commitment and readiness to tackle any assignment, a testament to his character and dedication to the city of Selma.

Burgess's role extends beyond the conventional duties of a police officer. As the department's FAA-certified drone operator, he embodies the intersection of technology and law enforcement, a crucial asset in modern policing. His pursuit of a private pilot's license further exemplifies his commitment to serving the community through innovative and resourceful means. Recently promoted from corporal to patrol sergeant, Burgess's journey is a compelling narrative of ambition, service, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Implications for Selma's Future

The Selma Police Department's takeover of animal services, spearheaded by individuals like Patrol Sergeant Ernest Burgess, signals a new era of community policing. This initiative not only broadens the scope of their responsibilities but also deepens the bond between the police force and the community it serves. By integrating such services, the department is setting a precedent for a holistic approach to public safety, recognizing the intricate ties between human and animal welfare.

In conclusion, the city of Selma stands at the cusp of a transformative period in its approach to community and animal welfare. With dedicated officers like Patrol Sergeant Ernest Burgess at the helm, the future looks promising. The integration of animal services under the police department's purview exemplifies a forward-thinking strategy, ensuring that the safety and well-being of all city residents, regardless of species, are in capable hands. As the Selma Police Department continues to evolve, its commitment to service, innovation, and community engagement remains steadfast, heralding a new chapter in its storied legacy.