Santo DiGangi: From Law Partner to County Judge

West Palm Beach has witnessed a significant transition in its judicial system. Santo DiGangi, a seasoned partner at the renowned law firm Critton, Luttier & Coleman, has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis as the newest county judge. His appointment fills the void left by Judge James Sherman, who was promoted to the circuit court bench last year.

A Versatile Legal Expert

DiGangi's legal prowess spans across several domains including complex commercial litigation, personal injury, wrongful death, probate and trust litigation, and legal malpractice. His diverse experience and demonstrated competence in these areas have prepared him well for the responsibilities that come with his new role.

From Assistant State Attorney to County Judge

Prior to his tenure at Critton, Luttier & Coleman, DiGangi served the public in several capacities. He was an assistant state attorney in Miami-Dade and also held the position of assistant chief of county court, where he prosecuted felony cases. Further enriching his legal career, he worked as a trial court law clerk in West Palm Beach's Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.

Education and Early Life

DiGangi's early interest in the law led him to the University of Florida, where he earned both his bachelor's degree and juris doctor. His engagement in the legal community extended beyond his studies, as evidenced by his past presidency of The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division. Originally from Queens, New York, DiGangi moved to West Palm Beach when he was just 9 years old. He attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts before embarking on his legal career. Today, he lives in North Palm Beach with his wife and their three sons, continuing to serve his community both on and off the bench.