Ryanair Issues Apology and Compensation for Wrongful Flight Ban

Ryanair, a major Irish airline, has issued an apology to Eoin Michael Cahill, a quantity surveyor, who was mistakenly identified as a disruptive passenger and subsequently faced a flight ban. The situation unfolded after an incident which, according to Ryanair, took place on January 2, but Cahill maintained that he was neither on the flight nor at Dublin Airport that day.

Professional Reputation at Stake

Following the alleged incident, Ryanair sent an email to Cahill's employer, Jones Engineering Group, stating that Cahill was disruptive and thus banned from future flights. Cahill, who regularly travels between Denmark and Ireland for his work, sued the airline for defamation, arguing that such allegations could severely harm his professional reputation.

An Apology, Retraction, and Compensation

Ryanair has now acknowledged the error, offering Cahill an apology, retraction of the ban, a correction to his employer, and compensation of €10,000 plus legal costs. The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy, was informed of Ryanair's concession on Tuesday.

Legal Action Prompted by Inaction

Cahill's legal team highlighted the airline's failure to address his complaints since early January, thereby underlining the urgency of the matter. Ryanair, on the other hand, countered by stating that they were not provided sufficient time to investigate the issue before Cahill sought an injunction. They emphasized the seriousness with which they treat incidents involving disruptive passengers.