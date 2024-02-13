Rosslyn Man Faces Multiple Charges After Late-Night Traffic Stop: Impaired Driving, Stunt Driving, and More

In a late-night traffic stop on Highway 11-17, a Rosslyn man faces multiple charges. Mykhaylo Kolomeychuk, 32, was charged with impaired driving, stunt driving, driving while suspended, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

An Unsettling Encounter

On a Saturday night in Thunder Bay, Provincial police officers were on routine patrol when they noticed a pickup truck speeding between the Oliver Road and John Street intersections. Their suspicions were quickly confirmed when they pulled the vehicle over around 11:30 p.m. and discovered the driver, Kolomeychuk, had allegedly been consuming alcohol.

A Series of Offences

Upon further investigation, the officers found that Kolomeychuk's offences extended beyond impaired driving. He was also charged with stunt driving, driving while suspended, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. These charges suggest a pattern of disregard for traffic laws and legal obligations.

The Road Ahead

Kolomeychuk has been released from custody but is expected to appear in Thunder Bay court on April 2. The charges against him have not been proven in court, and it remains to be seen how this case will unfold. However, the incident serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of unsafe driving and the importance of respecting traffic laws and probation orders.

As the wheels of justice turn, the Thunder Bay community is left to reflect on the dangers of impaired driving and the responsibility of individuals to adhere to the rules of the road. By holding drivers like Kolomeychuk accountable, we can work towards a safer and more responsible driving culture.