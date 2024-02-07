Ripton Man Dies in Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision in Bridport, Vermont

A fatal collision claimed the life of a Ripton man in Bridport, Vermont on Tuesday. The 62-year-old man, identified as John Terry, met his untimely end at the intersection of Market Street and East Street around 2:30 p.m.

Advertisment

Tragic Intersection Incident

Reports indicate that Terry, who was driving west on Market Street in a 2014 Jeep Patriot, failed to halt at a stop sign while crossing East Street. As a result, his vehicle entered the intersection, where it was hit by another car — a 2023 Dodge Big Horn driven by a 57-year-old Bridport man, Keith Betourney.

Aftermath of the Collision

Advertisment

The impact of the collision was so severe that it caused both vehicles to veer off the road and roll over multiple times. Terry succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Betourney, on the other hand, sustained only a minor hand injury. The incident resulted in the total destruction of both vehicles.

No Charges Filed

In the wake of the tragic incident, the Vermont State Police stated that no charges would be filed in connection with the crash. The scene was attended by the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, the Bridport Fire Department, and the Middlebury Ambulance Service, who worked together to investigate the incident and provide emergency services.