Renville County Honors Deputies for Bravery and Community Service Amidst Tragedy

In a solemn ceremony that underscored the risks and responsibilities of law enforcement, Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable and the County Board of Commissioners presented awards to Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Larsen and Deputy Braydon Ortloff for their exceptional service and commitment to the community. This event occurred just before the Burnsville community memorialized three first responders who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

Heroism in the Face of Danger

Deputy Jordan Larsen was awarded the Distinguished Service award for his courageous response to a violent domestic assault on March 22, 2022, which tragically resulted in the death of 13-year-old Isaac Hoff. Despite the perilous situation and without backup, Larsen intervened to protect those endangered, demonstrating remarkable bravery and decisiveness that likely prevented further harm. His actions not only subdued the assailant but also provided critical care to the victims caught in the horrific ordeal.

Exemplary Community Policing

Alongside Larsen, Deputy Braydon Ortloff received the Chris Domeier award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to community-oriented policing. Ortloff's approachable and professional demeanor, coupled with his proactive engagement in community service, has made a significant impact, particularly among young residents. His dedication to public safety and community well-being, evidenced by his response to over 800 calls for service last year alone, has set a high standard for law enforcement officers.

A Tribute to Sacrifice and Service

The awards ceremony was not only a moment to honor the bravery and service of Deputies Larsen and Ortloff but also served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers. The event, held in the shadow of the upcoming memorial for Burnsville's fallen first responders, highlighted the dangers they face and the profound sense of duty that drives them to protect their communities. Sheriff Hable's commendation of the deputies underscored the profound gratitude felt by the community for their selflessness and valor.

The recognition of these deputies comes at a critical time, reflecting on the inherent risks of policing and the exceptional courage required to confront danger head-on. As Renville County and the broader law enforcement community continue to navigate challenges and mourn losses, the actions of Deputy Larsen and Deputy Ortloff stand as beacons of hope and exemplars of the dedication that defines public service. Their awards not only celebrate their achievements but also encourage a deeper appreciation for the complex role of law enforcement in safeguarding public safety and fostering community trust.