Remembering Fali S. Nariman: A Pillar of Indian Law and Secularism

Yesterday, the legal fraternity and the nation at large bid farewell to a towering figure in Indian jurisprudence, Fali S. Nariman. His passing on February 21 marks the end of an era characterized by relentless advocacy for the rule of law, constitutional integrity, and secularism. As we reflect on his illustrious career, it's imperative to understand the depth of his convictions, especially in a time when the secular fabric of India faces challenges from various quarters.

A Stalwart of the Indian Legal System

Nariman's career spanned several decades, during which he left an indelible mark on the Indian legal landscape. His contributions extended beyond the courtroom; as a former President of the Bar Association of India and the Additional Solicitor General of India, he was instrumental in shaping the discourse on legal and constitutional matters. His involvement in landmark cases, such as the Bhopal gas disaster and the challenge to the National Judicial Appointments Commission, showcased his commitment to upholding justice and the principles enshrined in the Constitution. Nariman's legacy is not just a list of legal victories but a testament to the power of law as a force for societal good.

A Voice for Secularism

Among Nariman's many contributions, his unwavering support for secularism stands out. His critique of the appointment of Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu monk, as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not just political commentary; it was a defense of the secular principles that form the bedrock of the Indian state. In an interview with Shekhar Gupta, Nariman expressed his concerns over the implications of such appointments for India's secular identity. His fears were not unfounded; they stemmed from a deep understanding of history and the delicate balance of religion and politics. Nariman's perspective was further enriched by his personal background; despite his criticism of a religious figure holding a political office, his own son, Rohinton Nariman, served as a Supreme Court judge and a Parsi priest, embodying the harmony between personal faith and public duty.

Legacy and Reflection

The passing of Fali S. Nariman leaves a void in the heart of India's legal and secular framework. However, his life and work offer invaluable lessons in resilience, integrity, and the pursuit of justice. As we mourn his loss, it's crucial to remember the ideals he stood for and the battles he fought. In a world where the forces of division often seem insurmountable, Nariman's legacy is a beacon of hope, guiding us towards a more just and equitable society. His contributions to Indian law are unmatched, but perhaps his greatest achievement was his steadfast belief in the power of law as a tool for social change. Nariman's memories will indeed not fade; they will continue to inspire future generations of lawyers, judges, and citizens committed to upholding the Constitution and its values.