Reed Smith Bolsters London Private Equity Team with High-Profile Hire: Tom Whelan Joins from McDermott Will & Emery

In a significant move that marks a new chapter for Reed Smith's London office, Tom Whelan has been welcomed as a Partner in the firm's global corporate group. His transition from McDermott Will & Emery, where he previously led the private equity division, underscores Reed Smith's ambitious drive to bolster its presence in the private equity sector. With a career spanning three decades, Whelan's expertise in guiding high-stakes transactions is set to play a pivotal role in the firm's strategic expansion.

Strategic Acquisition

Tom Whelan's arrival at Reed Smith is more than just a high-profile hire; it is a strategic move by the firm to enhance its capabilities in the private equity arena. Having advised private equity sponsors, multi-strategy funds, private capital investors, and corporates, Whelan brings a depth of knowledge and a track record of success that is unmatched. His expertise will be instrumental in driving Reed Smith's growth and in achieving its ambitious goals within the private equity sector.

A Career of Distinction

Whelan's professional journey is distinguished by significant achievements and leadership roles across major law firms. Starting his career at Ashurst in 1991, he swiftly made a mark and progressed through roles of increasing responsibility at DLA Piper and Hogan Lovells. His tenure as the global head of private equity at Hogan Lovells, starting in 2012, was marked by notable successes, laying the groundwork for his subsequent role at McDermott Will & Emery in 2019. Throughout his career, Whelan has been at the forefront of leading complex transactions in the private equity space, including buyouts, co-investments, mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, refinancings, exits, and the formulation of management incentive plans.

Reed Smith's Vision for the Future

Reed Smith's leadership has expressed unreserved excitement about Whelan joining the team, viewing his hire as a cornerstone in the firm's strategy to expand its private equity practice. This move is reflective of Reed Smith's commitment to providing comprehensive support to its clients across key industry sectors, leveraging Whelan's extensive experience and insights. The firm's focus on enhancing its private equity capabilities is seen as a strategic priority that will benefit clients and strengthen Reed Smith's position in the global legal landscape.

In conclusion, Tom Whelan's move to Reed Smith signifies a noteworthy development in the legal industry, particularly within the private equity sector. His proven track record and deep expertise are expected to make an immediate impact, supporting Reed Smith's strategic objectives and further establishing the firm's reputation as a leader in the field. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Whelan's role at Reed Smith will be closely watched by industry insiders and clients alike, anticipating the innovative approaches and solutions he will bring to the table.