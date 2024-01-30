RCMP Charges Trio in $18M Money Laundering Scheme Linked to Colombian Criminals

In a landmark operation, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has laid charges against Yan Trépanier, Andrew Barera, and Michael-Joey D'Opéra, accusing them of orchestrating an intricate money laundering scheme with alleged ties to Colombian criminal networks. The three accused, all hailing from Quebec, are believed to have laundered over $18 million within a span of one year.

The Operation and Findings

Trépanier, 49, from Laval, Barera, 35, from Montreal, and D'Opéra, 27, also from Laval, found themselves in the crosshairs of the RCMP after a tip-off from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in March 2020. The ensuing investigation led to a series of searches in July 2021, unearthing $46,000 in cash, prohibited firearms and devices, a silencer, and bookkeeping notebooks that provided crucial evidence.

This operation saw the RCMP join forces with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and the Force Anti-Mafia Group (FAMG). The collaboration has resulted in charges of laundering proceeds of crime, conspiracy to import and possession of narcotics for trafficking, and possession of prohibited firearms and devices.

The Court Proceedings and Impact

The accused are slated to appear in court on July 15. This operation has underscored the RCMP's unyielding commitment to disrupting drug importation activities. Not only has it severed a critical financial network, but it has also led to the confiscation of significant assets, striking a major blow to the suspected Colombian criminal organizations.

Meanwhile, the RCMP is calling on the public to report any information related to illegal drug trafficking activities, underlining the importance of community involvement in combating such crimes.