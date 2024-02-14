Rathcoole Raid: €830,000 Worth of Herbal Cannabis Seized and One Arrested

Advertisment

A man in his thirties is in custody following the seizure of herbal cannabis valued at €830,000 during a raid on a premises in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. The operation, carried out by Revenue Customs Service officers and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), took place on February 14, 2024.

Intelligence-Led Operation Targets Organized Crime

The raid, which resulted in the confiscation of approximately 41.5 kgs of herbal cannabis, was part of an intelligence-led operation aimed at disrupting organized crime activities in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Advertisment

A spokesperson from the Revenue Customs Service praised the collaborative efforts of the agencies involved, stating, "Our successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and the power of strong partnerships in combating organized crime."

Detainee Held Under Drug Trafficking Act

The suspect, a male in his thirties, was arrested under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He is currently being held in custody as investigations continue.

Advertisment

"The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is committed to disrupting and dismantling organized criminal networks involved in drug trafficking and related activities," said Detective Superintendent Michael Gubbins of the GNDOCB.

DPP Urged to Expedite Proceedings in Related Cases

In a related development, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has been asked to expedite proceedings in the cases of five men held in custody in connection with the largest drug seizure in Irish history.

Advertisment

The men, including Cumali Ozgen (Dutch), Harold Estoesta (Filipino), Saeid Hassani (Iranian), and Mykhalo Gavryk and Vitaliy Vlasoi (Ukrainians), appeared via video link at Mallow District Court on February 14, 2024.

Detective Sergeant Ronan McMorrow informed the court that the investigating team had met with DPP officials, who stated they were prioritizing the case. Judge Colm Roberts requested a clearer indication of when the DPP would conclude their work.

As the investigation into the Rathcoole raid continues, law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their commitment to dismantling organized crime networks and safeguarding communities.

The seizure of €830,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and organized crime in the region.