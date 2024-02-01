Rajouri Police Headquarters Bids Adieu to Esteemed Officer

In the solemn confines of the Rajouri Police Headquarters (RPHQ), a farewell function unfolded, honouring an officer whose name will echo in its halls for years to come. The air was thick not with sadness, but with pride and appreciation for the officer's exceptional service and unwavering dedication. The function was attended by a number of high-ranking officials, a testimony to the indelible impact the officer had made during his tenure.

High Profile Attendance

Among the attendees were several renowned figures of the law enforcement community. SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh IPS, CO IRP 2nd Bn Randeep Kumar, AdSP Rajouri Mussadiq Basu, Probational SP Anurag Daru, DySP HQrs Mudassar Hussain, DySP Traffic Nawaz Ahmed, DySP OPs Shammi Kumar, SO RPHQ Parvez Alam, DySP DAR Rajouri Shokit Ali, Personal Officer DySP Sunil K Dhar, Inspector Kirtan Bhushan, Inspector Ashfaq Mughal, and Inspector Naseer Ahmed, were all present to bid farewell to their esteemed colleague. The presence of such distinguished individuals underscored the significance of the officer's role and the profound impact he had made during his service.

Legacy of Excellence

The officer, whose identity remains undisclosed, leaves behind a legacy steeped in professionalism, an ideal his colleagues and the institution he served regard as the epitome of policing standards. His tenure was marked by remarkable service, unyielding commitment to upholding law and order, and significant contributions to anti-terror initiatives. His departure from the force is not an end, but the beginning of a tale that will inspire generations of officers to come.

Expressions of Gratitude

The farewell function served as a platform for the RPHQ Rajouri and the District Police Rajouri to express their deep appreciation for the departing officer. Speeches delivered at the event painted a vivid picture of a devoted officer, whose contributions significantly bolstered the effectiveness of the force. The function also emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration within the ranks of the police department, a principle the officer championed throughout his service.