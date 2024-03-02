Racial Slurs, Threats with BB Gun Lead to Arrests at Groton Hotel: A Disturbing Encounter

GROTON, CT - In a troubling incident at a local hotel, a man and woman now face charges after allegedly threatening a family with racial slurs and a firearm, later identified as a BB gun. The confrontation, steeped in bigotry and fear, occurred early Friday morning, prompting a swift police response.

Verbal Altercation Escalates Rapidly

The incident unfolded when a family's morning routine inadvertently sparked anger from their neighbors at the hotel. Police reports indicate that a complaint about the noise level of children led to a heated exchange between the families involved.

Michael Burpee, 55, and Monica Schank, 36, allegedly escalated the situation, hurling racial slurs and threats at the woman and her 16-year-old son. The altercation took a more dangerous turn when Schank retrieved what appeared to be a firearm, pointing it menacingly at the mother and son.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials quickly intervened, discovering the weapon in question was a BB gun. Despite the lesser lethality, the actions of Burpee and Schank have led to serious legal repercussions. Burpee has been charged with breach of peace, intimidation based on bigotry or bias, and threatening, with a court date set for March 15. Schank faces even more severe charges, including two counts each of threatening and intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace, and carrying a dangerous weapon, with her bond set at $100,000 and a court appearance scheduled for March 4.

Community and Police Response

The Groton community and local authorities have expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting the underlying issues of racism and intolerance that still plague many communities. The Town of Groton police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of all residents, emphasizing that acts of bigotry and violence will not be tolerated. This case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges facing society in addressing hate and bias.