Public Assistance Sought in Locating Wanted Individual, Heather Aviles

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has issued a public call for aid in locating Heather Aviles, wanted for Burglary in the Third Degree. The purpose of this appeal is to encourage residents of Broome County to share any information they might have regarding Aviles' current location, ensuring that all tips received will be treated confidentially.

Details of the Wanted Individual

The fugitive, Heather Aviles, is described as a white female with distinguishing features that include brown hair and green eyes. She stands at a height of five feet and weighs approximately 150 pounds. The last known whereabouts of Aviles were reported to be in the Harry L. Drive area of Johnson City.

How to Share Information

The Sheriff's Office has made multiple channels available for the public to convey any information related to Aviles. The tip line can be reached at (607) 778-1196. Moreover, the Warrants Division can be contacted at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted online at their official website, gobroomecounty.com.

Call for Vigilance

The Sheriff's Office is actively encouraging the residents of Broome County to come forward with any knowledge regarding Aviles' whereabouts. They assure that all tips will be kept confidential, and the identity of the informants will not be disclosed.