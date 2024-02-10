Prohibitory Order Issued in Dimapur Villages to Restore Peace and Order

In a decisive move to quell escalating tensions, the Commissioner of Police in Dimapur has issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Cr.PC in the villages of Diezephe and Tsithrongse. The order, effective immediately, comes in response to breaches of law and order and the resulting damage to public and private property.

A Call for Calm Amidst Chaos

The prohibitory order restricts the assembly of more than five people within the two villages and along the stretch of road from Singrijan village Jn. towards Urra village. In addition, carrying lethal weapons or dangerous articles within these areas is strictly prohibited.

This measure is a bid to restore peace and order, following a series of incidents that have disrupted the harmony of these communities. The Commissioner's directive underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for decisive action.

Surrender of Licensed Arms

In an unprecedented step, all arms license holders in Diezephe and Tsithrongse have been directed to deposit their licensed arms at the nearest police station without delay. Failure to comply with this directive may result in prosecution under the Arms Act, 1959, and the subsequent cancellation of their arms licenses.

This mandate is a clear indication of the Commissioner's commitment to preventing further violence and ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

A Plea for Peace and Cooperation

As the prohibitory order takes effect, the Commissioner appeals to the residents of Diezephe and Tsithrongse for their cooperation. The goal is to create an environment conducive to dialogue and reconciliation, where differences can be resolved peacefully and amicably.

In the face of adversity, the Commissioner's call to action serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold the rule of law and maintain the peace and tranquility of these communities.

As the sun sets on another day in Dimapur, the prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Cr.PC casts a long shadow over the villages of Diezephe and Tsithrongse. The restrictions on assembly and the carrying of lethal weapons or dangerous articles are a stark reminder of the recent breaches of law and order that have marred the peace and tranquility of these communities.

In the days ahead, the Commissioner's directive for all arms license holders in the two villages to deposit their licensed arms at the nearest police station will be a critical test of the residents' commitment to restoring peace and order. As the prohibitory order takes hold, the Commissioner's plea for cooperation and the surrender of licensed arms is a clarion call for peace and unity, amidst the chaos and conflict that has gripped these communities.