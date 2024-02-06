Pontardawe Dog Owner Convicted After Pet Rottweiler's Violent Attacks

Colin Probert, a resident of Pontardawe, has been handed down a sentence for his pet Rottweiler's violent attacks on two individuals. The verdict was pronounced after the court evaluated two incidents where Probert's dog, named TJ, caused grave injuries to victims.

Tragic Events Leading to Conviction

The first episode dates back to August 20, 2022, when TJ launched a brutal attack on Holly-Jean Emery. The assault resulted in significant arm injuries and psychological trauma for Emery. TJ struck again almost a year later, on August 23, targeting Mark Bennett, who was working near his van with his young son in proximity. Both victims required medical intervention for their injuries.

The Court's Verdict

Swansea Crown Court learned that although TJ showed signs of being 'docile' within the family, the breed's unpredictability and power were on full display in these incidents. The judge, acknowledging the potential dangers, ordered TJ's destruction. Probert, with previous convictions for theft, burglary, and stalking in his record, pleaded guilty to two counts of owning a dangerously out of control dog that caused injury. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with additional requirements of rehabilitation and community service. Due to Probert's financial situation, the court did not order any compensation for the victims.

Highlighting a Broader Issue

The case brings to light a severe issue that's been plaguing the Lowcountry. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recorded over 3,000 dog bites between 2021 and 2022, which underscores the gravity of the situation. It is a stark reminder that pet owners bear a significant responsibility for their pets' behavior and the potential harm they can cause to others.