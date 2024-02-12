Police Hunt for Three Suspects After Car Crash and Shooting Incident in Downtown Saco

A car crash and shooting incident in downtown Saco has the police on high alert. The incident occurred near the intersection of Elm Street and Temple Street, leaving the red Dodge Charger involved in the crash abandoned outside Saco. The police are actively searching for three suspects who fled the scene on foot.

A Friday Afternoon Shock

The peaceful Friday afternoon in Saco was shattered when a gray Honda SUV collided with a red Dodge Charger near the intersection of Elm Street and Temple Street. Before the crash, the occupants of the two vehicles exchanged gunfire, leaving evidence of a shooting at the scene. The police initially believed there were four suspects, but investigations revealed that only three individuals had fled the scene in the Honda SUV.

An Ongoing Investigation

The Saco Police Department has deployed local and regional agencies, tactical units, K9 units, and drone operators to search for the suspects. The police have identified another dark SUV with tinted windows near the area where the suspects fled, which is now part of the ongoing investigation. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to the incident.

A Call for Public Cooperation

As the police continue their search for the three suspects, they are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident. With the help of the community, the Saco Police Department hopes to bring those responsible to justice and restore peace to the town.

In the aftermath of the car crash and shooting incident, the people of Saco are left in shock and uncertainty. As the police continue their investigation, the community waits for answers and a return to normalcy. The Saco Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents, and they will not rest until the suspects are found.