Police Chief Calls for End to Sexual Violence at St Vincent Rally

In a call to arms against sexual violence, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Trevor 'Buju' Bailey has rallied the community of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Addressing an anti-sexual violence rally in Georgetown, Bailey emphasized the critical need to shield young girls and boys from sexual crimes and urged the society to treat women with respect, not as objects. The rally followed a march led by students and community groups, unified under the message: 'Sexual Abuse is No Joke'.

Urging Victims to Break the Silence

ACP Bailey urged victims of sexual assault to break their silence and report the crime. He assured the public that there is no statute of limitations on reporting such offenses, underlining the importance of bringing justice to the victims. The rally was part of a broader campaign titled 'Know your path, do your part, break the silence', which saw participation from the Eastern Division of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the National Commission on Crime Prevention, and other partners.

Address by Acting Commissioner and Staff Nurse

Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams and staff nurse Teckla Jack joined ACP Bailey in addressing the gathering. Williams expressed his concern about the increasing cases of sexual violence, particularly against the youth. He highlighted the alarming rates of various sexual offenses recorded in 2022 and emphasized the importance of promptly reporting the incidents. Williams urged young victims to seek help from trusted individuals. Nurse Jack reiterated the need for an immediate response to sexual assault cases and the importance of public education to reduce and ultimately eliminate sexual offenses.

Launch of the Sexual Offences Unit in Georgetown

The rally coincided with the launch of a branch of the Sexual Offences Unit in Georgetown, aimed at providing an almost immediate response to sexual offenses. The Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division of the police force, Hesran Ballantyne, welcomed the new branch and pledged to apprehend and prosecute offenders. Echoing the sentiments of the rally, he reaffirmed the commitment to educating the public about the devastating impacts of sexual assault on families and lives, in a bid to curb these heinous crimes.