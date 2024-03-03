Philippines Hosts Construction Law Training to Avoid Litigation, Features Expert Atty. Albarico

MANILA, Philippines -- In an effort to mitigate costly litigation and enhance construction contract understanding, the Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will conduct a two-session MCLE-accredited online training titled "Best Practices Guide to Construction Law and Crafting Contracts." Scheduled for March 13 and 14, the sessions will be delivered via Zoom, targeting professionals across the construction industry spectrum.

Advertisment

Expert-Led Sessions to Perfect Construction Contracts

The program aims to equip attendees with the knowledge to craft well-defined contracts, steering clear of potential legal disputes. Atty. Allesandra Fay Albarico, with her vast experience in corporate law and arbitration, will lead the training as the CGBP course director and lecturer. Albarico's expertise is expected to provide invaluable insights into the intricacies of construction law and contract formulation, promising a comprehensive learning experience from project inception to completion.

Albarico's Impressive Legal Background

Advertisment

Atty. Albarico's resume boasts positions such as the regulatory legal head of Global Business Power and legal department head of ISOC Holdings Inc., among others. Her involvement in contract review and drafting, coupled with her role as an associate professor of law, positions her as a key figure in the realm of construction law education. Participants of the training are poised to benefit from her practical knowledge and theoretical foundation, enhancing their proficiency in navigating construction contracts and avoiding litigation pitfalls.

Engagement and Registration Details

Open to the general public, the training invites participants from various facets of the construction industry, whether seasoned veterans or newcomers. The program not only promises to enrich attendees' understanding of construction law but also offers a platform for engaging with legal experts. For registration and additional information on property-related concerns, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.cgbp.org or contact the Center for Global Best Practices directly. This initiative marks a significant step towards minimizing litigation risks through education and expert guidance.

As the construction industry continues to evolve, the importance of well-crafted contracts cannot be overstated. The upcoming CGBP training with Atty. Albarico at the helm is poised to set a new standard in contract formulation and legal compliance, potentially transforming the landscape of construction law in the Philippines and beyond.