Owens Corning Acquires Masonite for $3.9 Billion: A Strategic Move in the Residential Building Materials Market

In a move that promises to redefine the residential building materials market, Owens Corning, an Ohio-based industry leader, announced on Friday its agreement to acquire Masonite, a Tampa, Florida-based doormaker, for $3.9 billion in cash. The deal, which values Masonite at $133 per share, represents a 38% premium for its shareholders.

A Strategic Union

This acquisition is poised to create a new growth platform for Owens Corning, extending its product offering and strengthening its position in the residential building materials market. The transaction, which is expected to be low double-digit percentage accretive to free cash flow by the end of 2025, highlights the strategic intent of Owens Corning to expand its branded residential product portfolio.

Established 99 years ago, Masonite has grown into a leading provider of interior and exterior doors and door systems. With over 10,000 employees and 64 manufacturing and distribution facilities primarily in North America, Masonite is a formidable force in the industry.

A Premium Deal

The acquisition, valued at approximately $3.9 billion, is based on a purchase multiple of approximately 8.6x 2023E adjusted EBITDA. This figure drops to 6.8x when considering synergies of $125 million. The transaction's price of $133.00 per share represents a 38% premium over Masonite's closing share price on February 8, 2024.

"This acquisition is a significant step in our strategy to grow in attractive markets aligned with macro trends and position Owens Corning as a leader in sustainable, carbon-negative solutions," said Todd Fister, Chairman and CEO of Owens Corning.

A Promising Future

Upon the closing of the deal, Masonite will operate as a reportable segment and maintain its brands and presence in Tampa, Florida. This strategic union is expected to generate significant benefits for both companies, their employees, and their shareholders.

The acquisition of Masonite by Owens Corning represents a monumental shift in the residential building materials market. By combining two prominent brands, the deal is set to create a new growth platform and enhance Owens Corning's attractive financial profile. With the promise of low double-digit percentage accretion to free cash flow by the end of 2025, this acquisition is a testament to Owens Corning's commitment to growth and innovation in the building materials industry.

As Owens Corning extends its product offering and strengthens its position in the market, the acquisition of Masonite signals a new chapter in the company's history. With the promise of sustainable, carbon-negative solutions, this strategic union is poised to redefine the industry landscape and set new standards for building materials in the 21st century.