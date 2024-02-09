Operation Trader: 19 Vehicles Removed from Somerset Roads for Dangerous Defects

In a concerted effort to enhance road safety in Somerset, a multi-agency operation named Operation Trader led to the removal of 19 vehicles from the road due to dangerous defects. The operation took place at Hankridge Farm retail park in Taunton on February 1, where a total of 26 vehicles were stopped for inspections.

Advertisment

A Day of Reckoning: Operation Trader

February 1 was an eventful day in Taunton as various agencies converged on Hankridge Farm retail park to carry out a road safety operation dubbed Operation Trader. The collaborative effort saw 26 vehicles stopped for inspections, resulting in the identification of 26 separate traffic offences.

Two drivers were arrested for drug driving, while one vehicle was discovered to be stolen, complete with false plates. Other issues included defective lights, tyre defects, insecure loads, overweight vehicles, and a driver not wearing a seatbelt. Compounding these findings, one vehicle was seized for lack of insurance.

Advertisment

The 'Fatal Five' and the Pursuit of Road Safety

The Operation Trader initiative is part of a larger campaign to address the 'fatal five' factors contributing to road accidents: speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seatbelts, using mobile phones while driving, and careless driving.

During the Taunton operation, Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Unit worked alongside local authority licensing teams, Trading Standards, The Environment Agency, and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to identify and engage with vehicles posing a risk to road users.

Advertisment

The agencies took balanced and proportionate enforcement actions to ensure the roadworthiness of vehicles and compliance with safety regulations. In addition, Trading Standards engaged with nine traders regarding consumer rights and fair-trading practices.

Speeding Offences and Continued Vigilance

A concurrent speed enforcement exercise on the A358 resulted in 155 speeding offences being reported. The multi-agency operation demonstrates the commitment to road safety and the determination to prevent fatal collisions.

Advertisment

Leaders of the operation emphasized the importance of vehicle maintenance for public safety, assuring continued efforts to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

While the operation resulted in numerous offences being addressed, the ultimate goal is to raise awareness and encourage responsible driving habits among all road users. By working together, these agencies aim to make the roads of Somerset safer for everyone.

As the sun set on the Hankridge Farm retail park that day, the 19 vehicles removed from the road served as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the tireless work of the agencies involved in Operation Trader.

The message is clear: the pursuit of road safety is an ongoing endeavour, requiring collaboration, vigilance, and a shared commitment to preventing fatal collisions and promoting responsible driving habits.