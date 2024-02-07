Operation 'Consigliere': A Crackdown on Organized Crime in Sarajevo Canton

A high-stakes operation named 'Consigliere' unfolded in Sarajevo Canton, leading to the arrest of two individuals, J.K. (born 1989) and A.H. (born 1983), under suspicion of organized crime and money laundering. Orchestrated under the watchful eye of the state prosecutor from the Special Department for Organized Crime, Economic Crime, and Corruption, the operation spanned across the municipalities of Centar and Novi Grad.

Seizure and Evidence

During the course of the operation, substantial amounts in EUR and BAM currency, along with communication devices, weapons, vehicles, and critical business documents were seized. The evidence collected revealed the complex, illicit network that these individuals allegedly operated within. The seized documents and devices are expected to provide a clearer picture of the alleged criminal activities.

Link to International Drug Trafficking

The heart of the investigation lies in deciphering the suspects' involvement in international drug trafficking. The enforcement authorities have utilized data from the Sky and Anom applications in the investigation, illuminating the tech-savvy nature of contemporary organized crime. The investigation also scrutinizes how the proceeds from these alleged criminal operations were laundered through the acquisition of property in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Aftermath of Arrests

In the wake of their arrest, the suspects will be processed by the Police Administration of the CS Ministry of Interior. Following this, they will be transferred to the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina for further legal proceedings. The operation 'Consigliere' serves as a stark reminder of the relentless pursuit of justice by the authorities against the specter of organized crime.