Ontario's Kelsey's Restaurant Faces 60-Day Liquor License Suspension After Fatal Over-Serving Incident

A Notice of Proposal for a 60-day liquor sales license suspension has been issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to Kelsey's Restaurant in Huntsville, Ontario. The proposal follows an alleged incident where a customer was over-served 18 shots of liquor in less than four hours and later died in a fatal crash. As of February 14, 2024, the establishment has the right to appeal the suspension to the Licence Appeal Tribunal.

A Tragic Night at Kelsey's

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a night of merriment at Kelsey's Restaurant in Huntsville, Ontario, took a devastating turn. A customer, who showed evident signs of intoxication, was reportedly served 18 shots of liquor within a span of just four hours. Tragically, the night ended in a fatal crash, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

AGCO's Zero-Tolerance Approach

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) holds liquor licensees to the highest standards for the safe and responsible sale of alcohol. The AGCO's mandate is to ensure that license holders prioritize the well-being of their customers and prevent such catastrophic events. In line with this, the Commission is seeking a 60-day suspension of Kelsey's liquor license as a consequence of the alleged over-serving.

The Path to Accountability

While the AGCO's Notice of Proposal is a significant step towards accountability, the process doesn't end here. Kelsey's Restaurant has the right to appeal the suspension to the Licence Appeal Tribunal. This allows the establishment an opportunity to present their perspective and contest the allegations. Regardless of the outcome, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical role that liquor license holders play in the safety and well-being of their patrons.

The AGCO's commitment to upholding strict standards for the responsible sale of alcohol is a testament to its mission of preventing such tragic incidents. As the community grapples with the aftermath of this event, the hope is that it will pave the way for a safer and more responsible environment in Ontario's establishments.

