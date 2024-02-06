Onitsha Lawyer Accused of Molesting 10-Year-Old Housekeeper

In the bustling city of Onitsha, a story unfolds that sends ripples through the heart of humanity. A respected lawyer, Adachukwu Chukelu Okafor, stands accused of a heinous act. The alleged victim, a 10-year-old girl named Happiness, was brought into Adachukwu's home under the pretense of assisting with household chores. However, within two short weeks, this arrangement took a horrific turn.

Unimaginable Abuse Unveiled

In a stark contrast to her name, Happiness's stay with Adachukwu spiraled into a nightmare. The lawyer allegedly subjected the young girl to cruel physical abuse, including burning her buttocks with a hot pressing iron and violating her with a heated knife. The lawyer's treatment of Happiness didn't stop at physical abuse. Happiness was reportedly chained, confined, and deprived of food and water, an unimaginable torment for a child of her age.

The Aftermath and the Accused's Escape

Following the alleged abuse, Adachukwu dispatched Happiness back to her guardian, Ifeoma Moughalu, with a chilling threat to wield her legal influence should Ifeoma 'misbehave'. The battered and traumatized child, Happiness, was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The police were promptly informed about the incident. However, Adachukwu, cognizant of the impending legal storm, is believed to have gone on the run. Her current whereabouts remain unknown, her phone ominously silent.

Social and Legal Repercussions

The allegations against Adachukwu Chukelu Okafor have sparked a heated discussion on Nairaland. Many users expressed their shock and disbelief, while others vociferously condemned the alleged act. The incident has also caught the attention of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare and the administration of Governor Soludo, who have pledged their commitment to protect vulnerable individuals, especially minors, in Anambra State. The legal machinery has been set in motion, but the final outcome remains to be seen.