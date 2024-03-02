Old Harbour Businessman Charged with Firearms Act Breaches: Kevin Bent in Custody

Detectives from the Old Harbour police in St Catherine have apprehended and charged businessman Kevin Bent, also known as 'Kevin Square', for violations under the Firearms Act. Bent, a 48-year-old resident of East Bay, Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, faces charges for possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition following a routine vehicle search.

Advertisment

Incident Unfolds in Old Harbour

On a regular patrol around 1 p.m., Friday, March 1, law enforcement officers stopped a Honda CRV Sports Utility Vehicle along Darlington Drive in the Old Harbour town center. The driver, later identified as Kevin Bent, complied with the officers' request, leading to a search of the vehicle. It was during this search that the police discovered a nine-millimeter pistol equipped with a magazine containing nine rounds of nine-millimeter cartridges in a bag on the front passenger seat. Bent was immediately taken into custody, marking the start of his legal troubles.

Legal Proceedings Begin

Advertisment

Following his arrest, Bent underwent a question and answer session in the presence of his legal representative. The session concluded with formal charges being laid against him for the possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition. The charges highlight the serious nature of the offenses and the stringent measures law enforcement is taking to combat illegal firearm possession within the community.

Implications for Community and Legal System

This case underscores the ongoing efforts by the Jamaican police to clamp down on illegal firearms, a critical issue affecting the safety and security of communities across the island. For residents of Old Harbour Bay and the wider St Catherine area, the arrest serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in curbing gun violence and the importance of community cooperation with law enforcement. As Kevin Bent's case progresses through the legal system, it will also shed light on the effectiveness of current laws and the judicial process in deterring firearm-related crimes.

The arrest of Kevin Bent not only highlights the vigilance of the Old Harbour police but also raises questions about the prevalence of illegal firearms in business circles. As the community reflects on this incident, the broader implications for law enforcement strategy, community safety, and legal reforms remain crucial points for consideration.