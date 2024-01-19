Ohio Pastor Faces Criminal Charges for Sheltering Unhoused, Vows to Continue

In defiance of local zoning laws, Pastor Chris Avell of Dad's Place, a church in Bryan, Ohio, has been providing shelter to the city's unhoused population. The pastor's selfless act has landed him in hot water with the city officials, leading to criminal charges for violation of zoning rules.

Church Violates Zoning Rules

Dad's Place, located in the heart of Bryan's central business district, is not zoned for residential use. The rules prohibit activities such as eating, washing clothes, and sleeping on the property. However, the church has served as a 24-hour warming shelter since March, often accommodating those who cannot find help at the neighboring homeless shelter.

City Officials Demand Compliance

Bryan Police Chief Gregory Ruskey stated that the pastor was given ample time to rectify the violations before the charges were filed. The church was found to be in violation of 18 serious Ohio Fire Code regulations during a November inspection, with an additional five violations discovered in January. The city has warned of more severe action if these violations are not corrected by January 23.

Pastor Avell Pleads Not Guilty

Avell's attorney, Jeremy Dys, contends that the pastor was not given adequate time to rectify the issues. Pastor Avell pleaded not guilty to the charges on January 11 and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on January 30. Despite the looming legal battle, he has vowed to keep the church open for those in need during the winter. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the church and has already raised over $6,000.

City Attorney Remains Silent

Requests for comment from the Bryan city attorney have gone unanswered. The situation unfolding in Bryan poses questions about the balance between compassion and compliance, and the ramifications of this case could have widespread implications for other institutions seeking to assist those in need.