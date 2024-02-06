Oak Bluffs Police Department Tightens Grip on Traffic Violations: Multiple Drivers Face Charges

In an ongoing commitment to assure public safety on the road, the Oak Bluffs Police Department (OBPD) has been unyielding in their enforcement of motor vehicle laws, ultimately ensuring the safety of the town's residents and visitors. Their recent actions have served as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the consequences that follow such violations.

OBPD's Strong Social Media Presence

With a keen eye on enhancing public awareness, the OBPD has been effectively utilizing social media platforms to share incidents that underline the importance of safe driving. By doing so, they aim to educate the public on the hazards of violating traffic laws, and the potential impact it could have on their lives and the lives of others.

Two Noteworthy Incidents

Two instances of such enforcement were recently reported, both involving excessive speeding. The first incident unfolded on Monday night at 9:10 PM, when an OBPD officer intercepted a driver on Barnes Road near the Sailing Camp. The driver was clocked moving at a speed of 63 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. The stop culminated in the arrest of the driver on multiple charges, including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, absence of an inspection sticker, and failure to have the vehicle's registration in possession.

A subsequent incident played out later at 10:55 PM, when an officer pulled over a vehicle on Sea View Avenue near the Little Bridge. This driver was found to be pushing the speed limit, traveling at an alarming 73 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. The driver was issued a court summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.

Ensuring Public Safety

These incidents serve as a testament to the Oak Bluffs Police Department's unwavering dedication to uphold traffic laws and promote safe driving. Through their proactive approach, they continue to work towards a safer community, reminding drivers to respect speed limits and adhere to the rules of the road.