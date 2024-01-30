NSW Police Announces $500,000 Reward in Cold Case Murder of Radojko Djordjevic

In a renewed bid to crack an unsolved murder case spanning over three decades, the New South Wales (NSW) Police have announced a substantial reward of $500,000. The reward is for any information that could lead to the resolution of the cold case involving the brutal murder of Radojko Djordjevic, a prominent member of Sydney's Serbian community.

A Brutal Crime Left Unresolved

Djordjevic fell victim to a gruesome crime back in 1985 when he was shot multiple times. His lifeless body was later discovered in a remote bushland area. The murder, believed to have been politically motivated due to power struggles within the Serbian community, has remained unresolved for over 30 years.

Previous Efforts and Current Focus

Despite a previous murder charge that ultimately resulted in acquittal, the NSW Police continue their investigation. Currently, the authorities believe a significant lead lies in a car trip Djordjevic took before his death, and the individuals involved in it. The law enforcement team remains hopeful that this line of inquiry, combined with the newly announced reward, will generate fresh leads.

Call to Action for Justice

The NSW Government and the NSW Police Force are hopeful that the substantial reward will incentivize individuals with knowledge about the crime to come forward. The Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley, and Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Virginia Gorman, have both underscored the importance of any information, no matter how trivial it may seem. The victim's daughter, Gana Djordjevic, has echoed this sentiment, expressing her hope that the reward may inspire any witnesses to finally break their silence. The family continues to seek closure and justice for their father's untimely death.