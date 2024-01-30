NSW Coroner Suspends Inquest into Teen Jai Wright's Death, Refers Case for Potential Criminal Charges

In a dramatic turn of events, the inquest into the tragic death of Dunghutti teenager Jai Wright has been suspended by New South Wales Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan. The case has been referred to the Department of Public Prosecutions to consider potential criminal charges.

Suspension of Inquest and Pending Criminal Charges

On February 20, 2022, 16-year-old Jai Wright lost his life in a distressing road accident. His trail bike was hit by an unmarked police vehicle in Eveleigh, Sydney. The inquest into his death, which was revealing critical details about the event, has been abruptly suspended. The decision was made by the NSW Coroner, who may refer the case for potential criminal charges. The probe into police conduct leading up to the collision continues, raising questions about accountability and the pursuit of justice.

Parents' Quest for Justice

Jai's parents, Lachlan Wright and Kylie Aloua, remain hopeful that the referral will secure justice for their son. They recall vividly the day of the accident, rushing to the hospital and being with Jai in his final moments. The family has since been tirelessly seeking the truth about the circumstances surrounding Jai's death. Standing with them in their pursuit of accountability is the Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT).

Accountability and Scrutiny

Karly Warner, the CEO of the Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT), underscored the importance of accountability and scrutiny in this case. She noted that Jai is among over 558 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals who have died in custody or during police operations since the Royal Commission more than 30 years ago. This shocking statistic underlines the importance of the ongoing investigation and the potential implications it may have for policing and community relations.