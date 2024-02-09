IGP Egbetokun Mandates Training Overhaul for Nigerian Police Personnel

In a decisive move to modernize the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has mandated continuous reorientation courses, arms drills, and Baton and Rifle Exercises (BARE) for all police personnel nationwide. This directive aligns with international best practices and aims to ensure the NPF remains at the forefront of law enforcement.

The announcement came during the Passing out Parade for the Special Protection Unit (SPU) personnel who completed a rigorous two-week retraining program at the SPU Training School in Dei-Dei, Abuja. The training regimen was intense and comprehensive, including martial arts demonstrations and an assimilation test that involved disassembling and reassembling firearms with one hand—a task performed either with open eyes or while blindfolded.

Embracing International Standards

IGP Egbetokun's commitment to repositioning the police through modern global practices is evident in his emphasis on training and retraining police officers and men. The initiative reflects a broader trend of law enforcement agencies worldwide adopting innovative strategies and techniques to combat crime effectively.

"The world is changing, and so are the challenges we face as law enforcement officers," said IGP Egbetokun. "It's crucial that we adapt and equip ourselves with the necessary skills to protect our communities and uphold the law."