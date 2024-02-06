North Wales Police Investigate Wildlife Crime in Holt, Wrexham

The tranquillity of the River Dee in the idyllic village of Holt, Wrexham, was shattered on February 4 when the sound of an air rifle echoed through the air, resulting in the fatal shooting of a wild bird. North Wales Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which transpired at approximately 2pm, with the focus turning to two unidentified youths believed to be involved.

Witness Accounts and Police Response

A witness at the scene reported hearing shots and observed the bird, believed to be a duck, displaying signs of distress. The bird ultimately ceased moving and started to float down the river, a heartbreaking sight that underscored the gravity of the incident. This act of violence against wildlife has prompted a strong response from the North Wales Police, particularly from the Rural Crime Team. The team's representative, Chris James, announced in the wake of the incident that police patrols in the Holt area would be heightened.

Appeal for Public Assistance

The police are now turning to the public in their quest for justice, issuing an appeal for any information concerning the two youths seen near the scene of the crime. The identities and whereabouts of these individuals remain unknown, making public assistance in this case invaluable. The public is being urged to report any relevant information to the police directly by calling 101 or through the police website, with reference to incident number 24000146010.

Legal Implications of Wildlife Crimes

The act of carrying an air weapon in a public place without reasonable excuse, coupled with intentionally harming or killing any wild bird, is a serious offence under the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981. Those found guilty face severe penalties, including imprisonment of up to six months, an unlimited fine, or even both. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the legal repercussions of wildlife crimes, as well as the urgent need to protect and respect our natural world.