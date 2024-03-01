Norfolk Police Warn of Mail Scam by Fake Law Enforcement Groups

The Norfolk Police Division (NPD) has issued an alert to the public regarding a sophisticated mail scam involving two organizations falsely claiming to represent law enforcement interests. These entities, identified as "U.S. Deputy Sheriff's Association" and "National Police Association," have been soliciting donations through mailings filled with police-related information, misleading recipients into believing they are supporting local law enforcement efforts.

Unveiling the Scam

Investigations reveal that both organizations operate out of Virginia, located mere minutes apart, yet hold no affiliation with the NPD or any recognized law enforcement agency. The legitimacy of their operations is under scrutiny, with unclear explanations on the allocation or use of the funds collected. This scheme mirrors a similar scam perpetrated by "Citizens Behind the Badge" in July 2023, highlighting a recurring tactic targeting generous donors.

Community Response and Protection

In light of these revelations, the NPD urges residents to exercise diligence and skepticism towards solicitation efforts, especially those arriving via mail. The department emphasizes that it does not engage in fundraising activities through postal services and encourages the community to support only well-known and trusted organizations. Victims of such deceptive practices, or those suspecting fraudulent activity, are encouraged to report to local law enforcement or the Nebraska Attorney General's Consumer Affairs Response Team for assistance and intervention.

Ensuring Safe Donations

The NPD's advisory serves as a critical reminder of the importance of verifying the credibility of charitable organizations before making donations. With scams becoming increasingly sophisticated, the ability to recognize and respond to fraudulent solicitations is paramount in protecting oneself and supporting legitimate causes. The department's proactive stance in publicizing this scam underscores its commitment to safeguarding the community's goodwill and financial security.

This recent warning from the Norfolk Police Division sheds light on the darker aspects of charitable donations, urging a more cautious and informed approach to philanthropy. As this situation develops, the community's awareness and vigilance will be key in thwarting the efforts of those exploiting the generosity of unsuspecting donors.