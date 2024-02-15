Nigeria Sets Minimum Apprenticeship Age to Align with International Labor Standards

In a significant stride towards aligning with international labor standards, the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared a minimum apprenticeship age of 12 years. This move, announced on February 15, 2024, aims to safeguard young learners while fostering a skilled workforce in compliance with the Labour law cap 198 section 49-53 LFN.

Advertisment

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment underscored the necessity of this policy during a series of sensitization programs rolled out across Nigeria's six geo-political zones. The government's stance sends a clear message against child labor, a practice condemned by United Nations and International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions.

Shaping the Future Workforce

The enforcement of this minimum age requirement is more than a legal mandate; it is a cornerstone in the government's broader strategy to enhance employment opportunities and elevate the quality of apprenticeship training throughout the country.

Advertisment

By ensuring that apprenticeships are available only to individuals aged 12 and above, the initiative seeks to strike a balance between education and vocational training, preparing a generation for the challenges of tomorrow's job market. This policy also opens the door for the issuance of Trade Test Certificates of Competence, a credential that will certify the skills and readiness of young professionals to enter the workforce.

Comprehensive Oversight and Regulation

To qualify for the apprenticeship scheme, candidates must be accredited by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, a process that underscores the government's commitment to maintaining rigorous educational standards. Apprentices are subjected to a thorough assessment that includes oral, written, and practical tests, ensuring that only the most capable and prepared individuals advance.

Advertisment

This structured approach not only reinforces the value of the Trade Test Certificates but also guarantees that safety precautions and regulations are integrally observed during the training process. It is a holistic method designed to protect apprentices and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Building on a Foundation of International Standards

The alignment with United Nations and ILO standards is a testament to Nigeria's dedication to eradicating child labor and promoting decent work conditions. By setting the minimum age for apprenticeship participation, Nigeria not only protects its younger population but also takes a significant step towards creating a more competitive and skilled labor market.

This policy is anticipated to play a crucial role in the country's economic development, providing a robust framework for the nurturing of young talents who are vital for future growth. The sensitization programs across the six geo-political zones are just the beginning of a comprehensive effort to inform, educate, and enforce these vital regulations.