New York Quartet Arrested in West Boylston for Cell Tower Cable Theft Attempt

Four men from New York face charges following an attempted cable theft from a West Boylston cell tower, masquerading as subcontractors. The incident, happening shortly after 3 p.m. on a Friday, saw the suspects caught red-handed without any legitimate paperwork to support their claims of removing 3G coax cables for T-Mobile. This event underscores a broader issue of cable theft targeting cell towers across New England.

Deceptive Disguises and a Swift Police Response

Donning hard hats and equipped with tools, Tajpaul Moses, Yuvraj Moses, Huckomchan Ramjiawan, and Kevon Alvin Roberts attempted to blend in as legitimate workers tasked with cable removal. However, their plan quickly unraveled when police, alerted by an alarm from the cell tower, discovered the door to a building at the base pried open and two suspicious vehicles nearby. Despite their claims of being T-Mobile subcontractors, the absence of any work orders or paperwork exposed their true intent. Compounding the situation, Verizon, the actual company associated with the tower, confirmed no such work had been authorized, highlighting the ongoing problem of cable thefts at various cell towers.

A Regional Concern with Widespread Implications

The arrest of the four men not only prevented the theft at this particular cell tower but also shed light on a larger issue affecting cell towers across New England. Similar incidents have been reported by area police departments, with the same vehicles described in those cases linked to the West Boylston theft. The ramifications extend beyond the immediate loss of materials; such thefts can disrupt communications and pose significant costs for telecommunications companies and emergency services relying on these networks.

Legal Proceedings and a Call for Vigilance

Held without bail pending arraignment, the suspects face several charges, including a felony charge of breaking and entering a building in the daytime and larceny over $1,200. This case serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which individuals will go to profit from the resale of stolen materials, such as copper wiring from cell towers. It also underscores the importance of vigilance and security measures in protecting critical infrastructure from such thefts.

As the community reflects on this thwarted theft, considerations are likely to focus on the need for enhanced security measures at cell towers and the broader implications of such crimes on telecommunications and emergency response capabilities. While the swift action of law enforcement prevented the immediate threat, the ongoing challenge of protecting critical infrastructure from similar thefts remains a pertinent issue for communities and companies alike.