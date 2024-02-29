New Mexico High School Sword Duel: Teacher Fired, Student Severely Injured

In an alarming incident at Volcano Vista High School, Albuquerque, a classroom exercise turned into a dangerous sword duel, leading to serious injuries for a 16-year-old student, identified only as "NS." The event, which took place in May 2022, has now resulted in a lawsuit against the school, highlighting severe negligence.

Classroom Turned Arena

The lawsuit alleges that Loviata Mitchell, a former chemistry teacher, facilitated a hazardous activity by providing students with katana and rapier-style swords for combat. Students were reportedly encouraged to engage in physical duels, with desks arranged to form a makeshift ring. Tragically, during one such duel, NS suffered a deep laceration across her right hand and wrist, leading to permanent injuries. The incident has raised serious questions about supervision and safety protocols within educational settings.

Legal and Emotional Aftermath

Following the incident, NS underwent several surgeries and extensive physical therapy, alongside seeking mental health counseling. The physical and emotional scars have dramatically affected her life, impairing her ability to perform basic daily tasks and impacting her future prospects. The lawsuit targets not only Mitchell but also the school and Assistant Principal Manuel Alzaga, accusing them of negligence. Meanwhile, the school district has refrained from commenting on the ongoing legal battle, though it confirmed Mitchell's termination in July 2022.

Community Response and Reflection

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among parents, educators, and the community, prompting discussions about the adequacy of school safety measures and the responsibilities of educators. The case serves as a distressing reminder of the potential consequences of inadequate supervision and the importance of ensuring a safe learning environment for all students. As the legal proceedings continue, many are calling for systemic changes to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.