New London Man Tasered, Arrested in Groton for Probation Violation and Resisting Arrest

In Groton, Connecticut, a confrontation escalated into a police officer using a taser on Xavier Goode-Sutton, a 33-year-old from New London with an active arrest warrant, leading to his arrest alongside 31-year-old Alisa Vancedarfield.

On Friday, near 425 Bridge St., a Groton Police Department officer recognized Goode-Sutton and approached him and Vancedarfield. Goode-Sutton, wanted for probation violation by the State of Connecticut Office of Adult Probation, resisted arrest, prompting the officer to deploy a taser.

Resistance Leads to Taser Use

While trying to arrest Goode-Sutton for the outstanding warrant, the situation quickly escalated. Ignoring the officer's commands, Goode-Sutton's resistance led to a struggle, resulting in the officer deploying a taser to subdue him. This intervention allowed the officer to arrest Goode-Sutton, who was later treated for minor injuries at L&M Hospital.

Subsequent Charges and Arrests

Investigations at the scene uncovered drug paraphernalia on both individuals. Goode-Sutton faces charges of interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to violating probation. His bond was set at $65,000. Vancedarfield, accused of interfering with the police investigation, faces similar charges and a $5,000 bond. Both are scheduled for a court appearance in New London on March 4.

Broader Implications

This incident raises questions about the challenges law enforcement faces when dealing with individuals resisting arrest, and the use of force in such situations. As Goode-Sutton and Vancedarfield prepare for their court dates, the community and authorities may reflect on the methods used to ensure public safety and the rights of those involved.