New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Long-Term Girlfriend, Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca

In a chilling turn of events, Jonnathan Jara-Aucapina, a 30-year-old New Haven resident, pleaded guilty to the murder of his long-term girlfriend and mother of their child, Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca. The guilty plea was entered on Wednesday, setting the stage for a potential 25-year prison sentence.

Advertisment

A Callous Act

The tragic tale began on July 3, 2020, when Aleman-Popoca was reported missing to the East Haven Police Department by none other than Jara-Aucapina himself. Yet, as the investigation unfolded, a darker narrative emerged. The police discovered that Jara-Aucapina had not only killed Aleman-Popoca but also buried her body in a shallow grave behind a Branford restaurant.

Further evidence revealed that Jara-Aucapina had purchased a hoe and shovel from a Home Depot in East Haven before driving to the restaurant in the victim's car. The meticulous planning and execution of this heinous act left investigators stunned.

Advertisment

The Web of Lies Unravels

As the investigation progressed, Jara-Aucapina's web of lies began to unravel. He had reported Aleman-Popoca missing, feigning concern and innocence. However, his suspicious behavior and inconsistent statements eventually led to his arrest.

State's Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. commended the efforts of the East Haven Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and the FBI in bringing Jara-Aucapina to justice. He also offered his condolences to Aleman-Popoca's friends and family, acknowledging the profound impact of this senseless act.

Advertisment

Awaiting Justice

The sentencing for Jara-Aucapina is scheduled for April 2, 2024. As per the plea agreement, he faces up to 25 years in prison. The court's decision will not only serve as a measure of justice for Aleman-Popoca but also as a stark reminder of the consequences of such horrific acts.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, the focus remains on Aleman-Popoca, a woman whose life was cruelly cut short. Her story serves as a haunting reminder of the darker side of human nature, hidden beneath the surface of everyday life.