Nevada Seeks Lawyers as Poll Workers, Offers Education Credits Amid Shortages

In an innovative move to address poll worker shortages in Nevada, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is encouraging lawyers to volunteer during elections, offering them continuing education credits. This strategy highlights the legal community's potential role in supporting democracy, especially in a critical election year. With Nevada facing significant challenges in staffing poll locations, particularly in rural areas, this initiative aims not only to fill the gap but also to enhance the election process's integrity by involving those well-versed in law.

Advertisment

Election Worker Shortages and the Role of the Legal Community

As election departments across Nevada struggle with staffing, the state's top election official sees an opportunity in mobilizing the legal community. By proposing that volunteering as a poll worker count towards the annual continuing education credits required by the State Bar of Nevada, Secretary Aguilar hopes to attract lawyers to these critical roles. This approach is informed by the increased difficulty in finding poll workers amid procedural changes and the contentious atmosphere following the 2020 election. The initiative also aligns with broader efforts nationally to engage professionals, like lawyers and veterans, in the election process.

Protecting Democracy and Election Workers

Advertisment

Secretary Aguilar's proposal is part of a larger effort to safeguard election workers and the democratic process in Nevada. Following his election victory over a Republican election denier, Aguilar has been proactive in improving the working environment for election staff. Legislation making it a felony to harass or intimidate election workers in Nevada was a significant step in this direction. The current initiative to involve lawyers as poll workers not only aims to address staffing needs but also to strengthen the election workforce with individuals knowledgeable about the law.

Challenges and Optimism

Despite the innovative approach, challenges remain, especially in Nevada's rural counties, where the need for poll workers is most acute. The concentration of lawyers in urban areas like Clark and Washoe counties poses a logistical challenge in mobilizing legal professionals across the state's vast rural regions. However, Secretary Aguilar remains optimistic, believing in the legal community's commitment to democracy and their willingness to make extraordinary efforts to support the election process. As Nevada prepares for upcoming elections, the success of this initiative could serve as a model for other states facing similar challenges.

This initiative by Nevada to recruit lawyers as poll workers by offering continuing education credits represents a creative solution to the pressing issue of election worker shortages. It underscores the importance of ensuring that elections are not only staffed adequately but staffed by individuals who bring a deep understanding of the law and a commitment to democracy. As this program unfolds, it will be interesting to see its impact on Nevada's election process and whether it inspires similar strategies nationwide.