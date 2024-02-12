Neglect in Prison Leads to Convict's Tragic Death from Homemade Hooch

In an alarming turn of events, a convicted murderer serving a minimum 20-year sentence died in his cell at HMP Lowdham Grange after consuming 'prison brew hooch.' The inquest revealed multiple failures by staff in monitoring the prisoner, casting a dark shadow on the prison's administration.

A Cry for Help Ignored

Kane Boyce, the prisoner who lost his life, had cried for help for over 90 minutes before his eventual demise. The staff's apparent negligence in addressing his pleas raises serious questions about the level of care and responsibility within the prison system.

The 35-year-old was serving time for the brutal murder of his girlfriend when he consumed the illicit homemade alcohol. His desperate calls for help, which went unanswered, have now become a haunting testament to the systemic failures within HMP Lowdham Grange.

A Culture of Indifference

An inquest jury determined that multiple failures by prison staff likely contributed to Boyce's unfortunate death. The prevailing culture of disregarding cell bells and disregarding established policies has emerged as a significant concern in this tragic incident.

The coroner expressed serious concerns about the ongoing risk of death to prisoners at the facility. It appears that the lack of accountability and transparency within the prison system has created an environment where such incidents can occur with alarming frequency.

Serco, the company responsible for running the prison during Boyce's incarceration, did not admit to any failings in their management of the facility. Sodexo, which has since taken over the contract, declined to provide evidence during the court proceedings.

In light of these troubling revelations, the coroner has written to the Minister for Prisons to address her concerns and highlight the lack of duty of candour in prisons. This letter serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform within the prison system.