Nagpur Police Arrest Man Linked to Series of Motorcycle Thefts

In an unprecedented operation, the Crime Branch of Nagpur police has arrested a 24-year-old man, Lalit Gajendra Bhoge, who has been linked to a series of motorcycle thefts in the region. Hailing from Vikas Nagar, Kondhali, Bhoge was apprehended following the theft of a two-wheeler in the Wadi area of the city. The arrest was announced at a press conference led by Police Chief Dr. Ravinder Singal.

A Notorious Thief's Modus Operandi

Breaking down Bhoge's modus operandi, the police disclosed that he had a specific method involving the breaking of handle locks of motorcycles, which subsequently led to their theft. This unique method of operation enabled Bhoge to successfully steal a total of 111 two-wheelers over a span of two years.

Recovery of Stolen Motorcycles

In a significant victory against vehicle theft, the police have successfully recovered all of the stolen motorcycles. These vehicles, stolen not only from Nagpur city but also from the rural areas surrounding it, were found in Bhoge's possession.

A Crime Spree Across Vidarbha

Investigations revealed that Bhoge had been involved in as many as 85 theft cases across nine districts of Vidarbha. It emerged that Bhoge, a former auto dealer, had drifted into a life of crime due to financial difficulties. The recovery of the stolen vehicles from Bhoge marks a major accomplishment in the region's fight against vehicle theft.