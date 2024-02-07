Murder and Theft in Chegutu: Young Man Arrested for Policeman’s Death

In a chilling turn of events, Chegutu, a city generally known for its peace, has been disturbed by a brutal attack. A 20-year-old local resident, Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika, has been apprehended by authorities for the gruesome murder and theft of a 35-year-old policeman, Elisha Munengerwa. The crime transpired on January 3, 2024, at the bustling Western Shopping Centre.

The Deadly Encounter

Nyika allegedly employed the use of a homemade knife as his weapon of choice, inflicting a fatal wound on Munengerwa's lower left arm. After committing the act, he reportedly snatched Munengerwa's Techno Camon cellphone and made a swift exit from the scene.

The Trail to Nyika's Arrest

Following the incident, a team of skilled detectives embarked on a diligent investigation. The first breakthrough came when they were able to recover the stolen Techno Camon cellphone from a local individual. The recovery of this critical piece of evidence pointed them in the direction of Nyika, leading to his subsequent arrest.

Another Case Rattles Ruwa

In a separate case that has sent shockwaves through the region, police in Ruwa are on the hunt for Wellington Musunganyi and Willard Musunganyi. The duo is wanted in connection with a robbery incident that took place at a company located on Damba Road. The company's accountant was reportedly attacked during the incident, with the perpetrators making away with US$10,000 and a cellphone. The police have issued a public appeal for any information that could potentially lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in this alarming robbery.