Mother Sues School District for Forcing Homeless Children to Switch Schools

In a heart-wrenching legal battle unfolding in North Carolina, a mother, identified as K.L., is taking on Gaston County Schools, alleging that her children were forced to switch schools during their period of homelessness. The lawsuit, filed against the school district, the state coordinator for Education of Homeless Children, and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, asserts that this action was in direct violation of the McKinney Vento Act and state law.

A Fight for Stability Amidst Chaos

The McKinney Vento Act, a federal law, guarantees homeless children the right to continue their education in the school they attended before becoming homeless. However, K.L. claims that Gaston County Schools denied her children this right, causing them to suffer academically, psychologically, and physically.

Kathy Gauger, the executive director of Catherine's House, a nonprofit organization that provides services to homeless women and their children, echoes K.L.'s concerns. "Forcing children to switch schools during a time of immense upheaval can lead to significant academic, psychological, and health issues," Gauger asserts.

A Systemic Issue

K.L.'s case is not an isolated incident. According to data from the National Center for Homeless Education, North Carolina had over 27,000 homeless students during the 2021-2022 school year. Advocates argue that these students often face barriers in accessing education, including being forced to switch schools.

Gauger explains, "School is a stabilizing force for these children. It provides a sense of normalcy amidst chaos. When that's taken away, it can have devastating consequences."

Seeking Justice and Change

With the lawsuit, K.L. is seeking to hold Gaston County Schools accountable for their actions and ensure that no other family has to endure a similar ordeal. She hopes that her fight will bring about systemic change and greater protections for homeless students.

As the legal battle continues, K.L.'s story serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by homeless students and the importance of educational stability in times of crisis.

