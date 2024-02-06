Mother Advocates for 'Ashley's Law' After Disabled Daughter's Rape in Utah

In the state of Utah, a harrowing case of sexual abuse has come to light. A disabled woman, named Ashley Vigil, who suffers from Rett syndrome, was subjected to multiple instances of rape by her stepfather, Brian Kenneth Urban. The discovery of this abhorrent act was made by Ashley's mother, Paula Vigil, who had installed cameras in Ashley's bedroom to keep a check on her seizures.

Guilty Plea with No Mandatory Minimum Sentence

Brian Urban admitted his guilt to five felony charges, which encompassed rape and forcible sexual abuse. However, despite his admitted guilt, there exists no mandatory minimum prison sentence for his heinous acts. This is because Ashley, though she possesses the mental capacity of an infant, is legally an adult.

'Ashley's Law': A Beacon of Hope for Vulnerable Adults

Paula Vigil, who shoulders the responsibility of caring for Ashley full-time, made the decision to disclose her identity. Her goal is to advocate for 'Ashley's Law.' The proposed legislation seeks to extend protection to vulnerable adults in a manner akin to the safeguards in place for children and elderly individuals.

Addressing the Gap in the Legal System

Assisting the Vigil family in their fight for justice and change is Attorney Nathan Woodward. Together, they aim to address the evident gap in the current legal system that fails to adequately protect individuals like Ashley. Paula Vigil's unflinching determination is directed towards ensuring that such forms of abuse are not left unpunished and that others in similar circumstances receive better protection in the future.