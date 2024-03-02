Montague County Jury Convicts Nocona Man of Methamphetamine Possession with Intent to Deliver

On a decisive Wednesday afternoon, James Bruce Looney, a 64-year-old resident of Nocona, was found guilty by a Montague County Grand Jury for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The jury reached its verdict in just 20 minutes, highlighting the compelling evidence against Looney.

Swift Justice After Traffic Stop

Looney's arrest traces back to a routine traffic stop on February 4, 2023, conducted by Montague Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Carter. What seemed like a standard procedure quickly escalated when an inventory of Looney's vehicle uncovered approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also found packaging materials and a firearm, indicating the seriousness of Looney's intent to distribute the drugs.

Prosecution's Pride in Law Enforcement Efforts

Casey Hall, the 97th District Attorney and the lead prosecutor in this case, expressed immense pride in the law enforcement team's efforts. "I am extremely proud of the deputies who worked so hard on this case. Because of their efforts, 160 grams of meth was taken off the streets," Hall stated. This sentiment underscores the critical role of diligent police work in combatting drug trafficking within communities.

Impending Sentencing and Its Implications

Looney now faces the possibility of life imprisonment for his crime, marking a significant potential turning point in his life. District Judge Trish Byars, who was set to sentence Looney on Friday, has taken the matter under advisement, rescheduling the sentencing to 4:30 p.m. March 7. This delay adds a layer of anticipation to the case, with the community and Looney's defense awaiting the final judgment.

The conviction of James Bruce Looney serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of drug trafficking and the justice system's commitment to eradicating such activities from society. As the sentencing date approaches, many are left to ponder the broader implications of this case for Montague County and the ongoing battle against drug distribution.