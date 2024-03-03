Missouri Principal Guilty in Murder-for-Hire of Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Child

Missouri's education community reels as Cornelius M. Green, former principal of Carr Lane Visual and Performing Arts Middle School in St. Louis, admits to a heinous crime. Green pleaded guilty to federal charges of murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire, involving the tragic death of Jocelyn Peters, a teacher and his pregnant girlfriend, alongside her unborn baby in 2016. This shocking case has brought to light a grievous misuse of authority and breach of trust within a school setting.

Plotting the Murder

In a chilling betrayal, Green, while maintaining multiple romantic relationships, conspired to eliminate Peters and her unborn child, whom he fathered. Court documents reveal a sinister plan where Green appropriated school funds to finance the murder, enlisting childhood friend Phillip J. Cutler to execute the grim task. Cutler, traveling from Oklahoma to St. Louis, carried out the murder using a firearm equipped with a makeshift silencer, leaving the community and Peters' family in despair.

Creating an Alibi

To divert suspicion, Green meticulously crafted an alibi. He traveled to Chicago, leaving Cutler with the means to access Peters' residence. Upon completing the murder, Cutler reported back to Green, who then made strategic movements to solidify his alibi, including purchasing a train ticket from Chicago back to St. Louis. However, their plan unraveled as investigation ensued, leading to their apprehension and facing the full weight of federal charges.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Under the plea agreement, Green is potentially facing a life sentence, a decision set to be made in the upcoming sentencing on June 5. This agreement also entails the dismissal of state charges against him, which might have led to the death penalty. Meanwhile, Cutler awaits his trial, set to begin on March 11, as both men face the consequences of their actions. The legal outcomes of this case will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the community, serving as a grim reminder of the depths of human betrayal.

This case has shed light on the dark underbelly of betrayal and murder within what should be safe havens of education and growth. As the legal proceedings continue, the community and the nation watch closely, hoping for justice for Jocelyn Peters and her unborn child. The tragedy has sparked discussions on the integrity of those in power and the safety measures within our educational institutions, hoping such a heinous act never repeats.